Dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting teen, recording attacks

CHICAGO — Bail was denied Friday for the owner of a dance studio accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student.

Maurice Fulson, 44, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of criminal sexual assault and child pornography.

Fulson is the owner and operator of a dance studio in the 1700 block of East 87th Street in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood.

Police said he is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl from June 2016 to December 2017. The girl was 16 years old and under Fulson’s supervision at the time.

“Fulson recorded sex acts with the victim and stored them on electronic devices,” police said in a statement.

Police are currently investigating complaints from five other dancers, WGN News has learned.

Prosecutors said Fulson has been arrested five times for other sex crimes. He was arrested in 2001 for the criminal sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and found not guilty.

At a bond hearing Friday, a Cook County judge denied Fulson bail, calling him a danger to the community.

Fulson is due back in court Aug. 29.