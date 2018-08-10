Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Washington
- Since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005, the Nationals and Cubs have gone 46-46 against each other (including postseason). The teams have also split the 44 games played at Wrigley Field during that period (including postseason).
- Since the All-Star break, Washington leads the NL in: runs per game (5.79), on-base percentage (.363), slugging percentage (.476), OPS (.839) and extra base hits (71). The Nationals have also recorded the fewest strikeouts at the plate in the NL (136) post All-Star break.
- The Cubs starting pitchers have a 1.86 strikeout to walk ratio in 2018, the second-worst mark in MLB (Chicago White Sox – 1.54). The last MLB team to make the postseason with a starting pitcher strikeout to walk ratio at or below the Cubs’ starting pitcher mark was the 2007 New York Yankees (1.81).
- Jeremy Hellickson has reduced his ERA from 5.43 last season to 3.56 in 2018. A portion of this improvement can be attributed to Hellickson’s ability to record the first out of the inning; in 2017 opponents had a batting average of .279 off Hellickson with 0 outs, in 2018 they are hitting .178.
- Kyle Hendricks has been more effective against left-handed hitters (.214 opponents’ batting average) than right-handed hitters (.282 opponents’ batting average) in 2018. This .068 difference in opponent batting average between left-handed hitters vs. right-handed hitters is the second highest among right-handed ERA qualified pitchers this season.
- Javier Baez is leading the Cubs in home runs (25) and RBI (88). Baez is on pace to become the third Cubs second baseman (based on primary position in season) to lead the team in both categories since 1920 (Ryne Sandberg – 1990, Rogers Hornsby – 1931).