CHICAGO — A bicyclist hit and killed by a truck in Thursday has been identified as Angela Park of Chicago.

Par, 39, was struck Thursday morning in the 700 W. Madison St. in the city’s Greektown neighborhood. Police said Park was heading north on Halsted Street near Madison Street when a dump truck making a right turn hit her.

Park was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

41.882000 -87.645787