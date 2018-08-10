Around Town visits West Rock Wake Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Above the Wake's mission is to create positive experiences on the water for children with Autism and cognitive delays, breaking down stigmas and unleashing potential for greatness through individual teachable moments.

West Rock simply wants to bring awareness to this amazing organization and get behind their mission for an amazing one-day event from 10AM-3PM on August 11, 2018.

West Rock Wake Park:

1420 S. Pierpont Ave.

Rockford, IL 61107

westrockwakepark.com

Above the Wake:

abovethewake.org

Free ride for kids with Autism and $10 for siblings