Adopt-A-Pet: Greyhounds Only

Greyhounds Only volunteer’s:

Christine Esposito

Jourdan Kurtz

Alleigh Bollon

Evan Davis

http://www.greyhoundsonly.com/

Events:

Greyhounds Only encourages you to visit the many festivals and events they participate in. Their primary focus is to educate the public about the breed and to promote adoption of these gentle-sweet giants. They will have booths at the following upcoming events:

Saturday, August 11

Tinley Park PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet

7340 West 191 St. (Brookside Mall)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Broadview PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet

500 Broadview Village Square, Broadview

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Vernon Hills PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet

700 N Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills

12 – 2 p.m.

Crestwood PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet

4975 Cal Sag Road, Crestwood

1 – 3 p.m.

Naperville Kriser’s Meet ‘n Greet

Naperville Plaza – 8 W Gartner Rd.

2 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 12

Mount Prospect PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet

101 E. Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect

12 – 2 p.m.

Schaumburg PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet

1440 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg

1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Other dates:

Bucktown Art Fest, Chicago – August 25 & 26, Holstein Park (Lyndale & Oakley) Chicago 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Paws on the Path, Villa Park – September 8th – Villa Park Gazebo On The Illinois Prairie Path Ardmore Ave at Park Blvd 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Greyhounds Only, Annual Reunion Our Biggest Fundraiser of the Year, Wheaton – October 27th , DuPage County Fairgrounds 2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL

9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Admission $8.00 adults- Under 12yrs old Free/ Plenty of parking. This is a public event. Here you will see approximately 300 greyhounds and their adopters, along with many vendors.