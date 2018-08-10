Adopt-A-Pet: Greyhounds Only

Greyhounds Only volunteer’s:
Christine Esposito
Jourdan Kurtz
Alleigh Bollon
Evan Davis
http://www.greyhoundsonly.com/
Events:
Greyhounds Only encourages you to visit the many festivals and events they participate in. Their primary focus is to educate the public about the breed and to promote adoption of these gentle-sweet giants. They will have booths at the following upcoming events:
Saturday, August 11
Tinley Park PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet
7340 West 191 St. (Brookside Mall)
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Broadview PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet
500 Broadview Village Square, Broadview
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Vernon Hills PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet
700 N Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills
12 – 2 p.m.
Crestwood PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet
4975 Cal Sag Road, Crestwood
1 – 3 p.m.
Naperville Kriser’s Meet ‘n Greet
Naperville Plaza – 8 W Gartner Rd.
2 – 4 p.m.
Sunday, August 12
Mount Prospect PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet
101 E. Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect
12 – 2 p.m.
Schaumburg PetSmart Meet ‘n Greet
1440 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg
1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Other dates:
Bucktown Art Fest, Chicago – August 25 & 26, Holstein Park (Lyndale & Oakley) Chicago 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Paws on the Path, Villa Park – September 8th – Villa Park Gazebo On The Illinois Prairie Path Ardmore Ave at Park Blvd 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Greyhounds Only, Annual Reunion Our Biggest Fundraiser of the Year, Wheaton – October 27th , DuPage County Fairgrounds 2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Admission $8.00 adults- Under 12yrs old Free/ Plenty of parking. This is a public event. Here you will see approximately 300 greyhounds and their adopters, along with many vendors.