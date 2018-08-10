× 2 reputed gang members on trial today in 2013 murder of Hadiya Pendleton

CHICAGO — Jury selection will begin today in one of the city’s most high profile murder cases in recent years.

Hadiya Pendleton was fatally shot in the back in Jan. 2013, as she and her classmates ran for cover when gunshots erupted at Harsh Park on the city’s South Side.

She was 15-years-old, a sophomore at King College Prep, and had performed the week before as a drum majorette at President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

It happened less than a mile from the Obama family’s home in Kenwood.

Pendleton’s death became a symbol of escalating gun violence in Chicago, and its toll on innocent victims.

Two reputed gang members, Micheail Ward and Kenneth Williams, will be tried simultaneously by separate juries.