‘World’s biggest bounce house’ coming to Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — Bigger and bouncier than ever, the “World’s Biggest Bounce House” is coming to Joliet on Labor Day weekend

The fun bounces into Joliet Stadium starting Friday August 31st and will be there through Monday September 3rd.

According to their website, the bounce house will feature themed zones and include basketball hoops, obstacle races, a giant slide and a giant bed to jump on. There’s also a “Ninja Run” and a big ball pit.

A DJ and host will provide games and music.

If you want to get in on the fun, you need a ticket and attend the age-specific session.

According to their website:

Whilst there are no fees to enter the grounds, every person entering either the bounce house or the bounce village requires a ticket. This includes parents who are accompanying children. One ticket = one entry. Parents accompanying a child should simply purchase an additional ticket to the same session/time slot that their kid is attending.

Tickets and pricing information can be found here.

The website also says last year was a sell-out.