Wisconsin storms sinking south.. moving into far northern Lake County

Strong thunderstorms have developed across extreme southern Wisconsin this afternoon and are slowly sinking south as the move to the east-southeast.

Storms have now entered extreme northern Lake County shortly before 5 pm. While no severe weather watches and/or warnings are currently in effect, these storms have the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail as the move into the Chicago Metro area late this afternoon and evening.