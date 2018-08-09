Willie Wilson defends cash handouts, rips Mayor Emanuel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson says he's the victim of a witch hunt.

He's under scrutiny for handing out cash to city and Cook County residents during an election campaign.

Wilson held a news conference Thursday on the South Side to defend the giveaways.

He said he’s worked hard for his money and if he wants to give it away, he will give it away.

"I was raised in south Jim Crow days. I’m just tired of white people telling me what to do with my own money," said Wilson.

Wilson recently gave cash away at a church.

It may have been legal, but city aldermen and the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform have raised questions.

Although Wilson is not under investigation, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has asked the businessmen to provide more information about the Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation.

Wilson, who was joined by supporters today at Chicago Baptist Institute International Thursday, unloaded on Mayor Emanuel.

"Rahm Emanuel should be ashamed of himself. He is a crook. He takes the poor people’s money and give it to his rich friends. The contract that he gives to his friends and turns around and donates to back to his campaign. Why aren’t they investigating that? Today, I’m going to ask the Attorney General — two people are running for mayor — if you investigate one. I ask her to investigate him. Right?"