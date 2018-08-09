What are Chicago’s longest stretches days of totally sunny or totally cloudy days?

Dear Tom,

We passed your question on to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski who has been documenting Chicago’s sunshine since the 1950s. The city’s record for consecutive sunny days dates back to July, 1916 when the city recorded an astounding record-breaking 95 percent of possible sun. There were two extended sunny streaks; the record 10 days from July 21-30 and the runner-up nine days from July 3-11. In total, July 1916 logged a remarkable 24 days with 100 percent sunshine. In sharp contrast, the city’s dreariest period occurred over New Year’s in 1991-92 with a run of 12 sunless days from December 29-January 9. November 1985 ranks as the city’s least sunny month recording just 16 percent of possible sunshine.