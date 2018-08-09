Watch the Chicago Dogs manager walk away with third base after argument

FARGO, ND – The entire concept of stealing third was taken to a new level on Tuesday night by the manager of the Chicago Dogs.

That’s because Butch Hobson really did walked away with third base.

In their American Association of Independent Professional Baseball game on the road at Fargo-Moorhead, the manager became upset in the bottom of the second inning when a RedHawks runner was called safe at third.

After about 30 seconds of arguing, Hobson because animated and was thrown out of the game by the umpire. Instead of just walking off the field, the manager walked over to third base, took it out of the ground, and started walking back towards the dugout.

Yet Hobson just didn’t take it with him to the locker room, but instead walked just to the right of the dugout and found a kid. He reached the base over and handed it to the fan, who for a moment got a most unusual souvenir.

It wasn’t a totally lost night for Hobson or the Dogs, who went onto a 12-7 win after the manager was ejected for literally stealing a base on Tuesday.