Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Very warm through the weekend – and more
-
Rain, storms possible this weekend, then a warm up
-
Temps will warm after cooler weekend
-
More rain on the way Friday, cooler weekend ahead
-
Very hot weekend in store
-
Much more mild weather for the weekend
-
-
Hot, humid temps on the way this weekend
-
Showers this weekend and a warm and stormy week to follow
-
Hot weather returns after mild weekend
-
Mild weather for the weekend
-
Warm weather for the weekend
-
-
Hot temps, storms possible over weekend
-
Dangerous heat ahead for the weekend
-
Rain and cooler temps for the weekend