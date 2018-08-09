Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday

Temperatures warmed into the upper 80s and lower 90s over northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Thursday afternoon. This heat when combined with a very unstable humid air mass (dew-points in the 70s), abundant sunshine and a cold front approaching from the north – meant all the ingredients were in place for thunderstorm development. Storms moved through the area overnight as the cold front sank south of Interstate 80 and high pressure slowly followed.

There may be a few remnant showers in southernmost portions Friday, but the trend will be for warm, mostly dry weather through the weekend into the first part of next week. The next few days the trajectory of the wind will be off of Lake Michigan, so highest temperatures – in the mid to upper 80s will occur well inland with coolest readings along the Lake Michigan shoreline.