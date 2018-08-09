× Storms intensifying- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rock County in south-central Wisconsin that will be valid until 5:45pm- No warnings currently in effect for the Chicago Metro area

UPDATE 5:45 PM CDT The warning is no longer in effect. Storm report from Milton in Rock County,WI at 5:32 pm Large tree down. 1.40 inches of rain in just 30 minutes ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI 508 PM CDT THU AUG 9 2018 The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Janesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Janesville, Milton, Clinton, Tiffany, Johnstown Center, Avalon, Shopiere and Emerald Grove.