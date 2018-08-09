Storms intensifying- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rock County in south-central Wisconsin that will be valid until 5:45pm- No warnings currently in effect for the Chicago Metro area

Posted 5:16 PM, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44PM, August 9, 2018 
UPDATE 5:45 PM CDT
The warning is no longer in effect.
Storm report from Milton in Rock County,WI at 5:32 pm
Large tree down. 1.40 inches of rain in just 30 minutes 
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
508 PM CDT THU AUG 9 2018

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Eastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Janesville,
  moving southeast at 20 mph.

  HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
  Janesville, Milton, Clinton, Tiffany, Johnstown Center, Avalon,
  Shopiere and Emerald Grove.