× Update 7:35PM CDT: Significant Weather Advisory until 8PM CDT for portions of Winnebago, DeKalb, Ogle and Boone Counties – northeastern DuPage and central Cook counties added

The Chicago National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for northeastern Ogle, northern DeKalb, southern Winnebago and southern Boone Counties until 8PM CDT…and at 7:35PM CDT northeastern DuPage and central Cook Counties were added to the Advisory untl 8PM CDT(see below)…

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT... AT 734 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER VILLA PARK, MOVING SOUTH AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ADDISON, GLEN ELLYN, WESTMONT, VILLA PARK, BROOKFIELD, FRANKLIN PARK, HINSDALE, WESTCHESTER, LA GRANGE, SUMMIT, LYONS, BURR RIDGE, OAK BROOK, YORK CENTER, WOODRIDGE, MELROSE PARK AND DARIEN. THE JAYCEE CARNIVAL, AND DOWNTOWN WESTMONT SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER! INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 132 AND 140. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 10 AND 17. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 17, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 21 AND 29.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLE...NORTHERN DE KALB...SOUTHERN WINNEBAGO AND SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT... At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Poplar Grove to near Freeport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Genoa, Oregon, Rockford Airport, Poplar Grove, Byron, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Kirkland, Kingston, Stillman Valley, Timberlane, Caledonia, Davis Junction and New Millford. The Boone County Fair should seek safe shelter! Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 108 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 48 and 70. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Lowden State Park, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Aviators Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.