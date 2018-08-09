× Significant Weather Advisory for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake Counties Illinois until 7PM CDT

The band of strong thunderstorms is pushing south into northern Illinois and the Chicago National Weather Service has issued the Significant Weather Advisory for strong storms in Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake Counties in Illinois below…

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE...WINNEBAGO...MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT... At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Zion to near Hebron to 7 miles northwest of Rockton. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, McHenry, Belvidere, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda and Fox Lake. The Boone County Fair should seek safe shelter! Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 63 and 76. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 18. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 18. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake County Fielders Baseball, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, Moraine Hills State Park, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Aviators Baseball, Rockford Speedway, Six Flags Great America, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.