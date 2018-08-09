× Showers/thunderstorms weakening as they track southeast – a few weather reports

As the cold front moves through northern Illinois, the band of showers and thunderstorms appears to be slowly weakening this evening. The band of storms is moving south, while individual cells have more of a southeasterly trajectory. There will be some locally gusty winds to 30-35 mph, vivid lightning and a few brief heavy downpours – fewer and weaker storms as the evening go on.

As of 8:30PM CDT there have been only a few reports of significant weather …