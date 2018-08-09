× Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for northeastern DuPage and central Cook Counties – strong storm still expected over central Cook County until 8:30PM CDT

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL COOK COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM CDT... AT 757 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER BROOKFIELD, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, BROOKFIELD, LA GRANGE, JUSTICE, SUMMIT, LYONS, RIVERSIDE, STICKNEY, WILLOW SPRINGS, MIDWAY AIRPORT, BURBANK, PALOS HILLS, HICKORY HILLS, WESTERN SPRINGS, COUNTRYSIDE, HODGKINS AND FOREST VIEW. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 279 AND 285. THIS INCLUDES... BROOKFIELD ZOO AND TOYOTA PARK.

Update 7:50PM CDT..

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 749 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westchester, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Cicero, Berwyn, Oak Park, Elmhurst, Westmont, Maywood, Brookfield, Hinsdale, Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park, River Forest, Riverside, Oak Brook, Melrose Park, Bellwood, Western Springs, Clarendon Hills, Hillside and North Riverside.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 815 PM CDT * At 737 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elmhurst, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Cicero, Berwyn, Oak Park, Elmhurst, Lombard, Addison, Westmont, Maywood, Villa Park, Brookfield, Franklin Park, Hinsdale, Westchester, La Grange, Forest Park, River Forest, Riverside, Oak Brook, York Center and Melrose Park. The Jaycee Carnival, and Downtown Westmont should seek safe shelter! Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 136 and 140. I-290 between mile markers 10 and 21. This includes... Brookfield Zoo.