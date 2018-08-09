Police search for missing girl, 13, in Northwest Indiana

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Police in Porter County, Ind., are searching the area of the Whispering Sands Mobile Home Community for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kaylee Marine Jane Glaze was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at her residence in the 1400 block of Winterpark Drive in Liberty Township. She was discovered missing at 11 p.m. and her bedroom window was found open.

It’s unknown what she was wearing but she has her inhaler with her.

While Kaylee has a history of running away, police were called to the scene because of her young age and heavy fog conditions.

If you have seen Kaylee or know her whereabouts please contact Porter County Central Communications at 219-477-3170 or 911.