Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military service by 2020

Our administration will soon take action to implement these recommendations, with the objective of establishing the United States Department of the #SpaceForce by 2020. pic.twitter.com/qQaJDAfTl7 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 9, 2018

Pence says it’s needed to ensure America’s dominance in space amid heightened competition and threats from China and Russia. He says that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.

Space Force all the way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2018

President Donald Trump has called for a “separate but equal” space force. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military’s space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.

Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.