CHICAGO -- No injuries were reported after a partial building collapse in the city's Pilsen neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Streets were blocked from Des Plaines to Ruble streets after an art gallery's front wall collapsed around 3:30 p.m., according to fire officials. No one was inside.

No further information was provided.

