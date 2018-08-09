Midday Fix: Bucatini con Vongole

Tony Mantuano, Chef-Partner of Spiaggia Restaurant and Café Spiaggia

Spiaggia & Café Spiaggia

980 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago (2nd floor)

http://www.spiaggiarestaurant.com/

Event:

The Spiaggia team (Chef Tony Mantuano, Rachael Lowe and Executive Chef Joe Flamm) is heading to the beach (Oak Street Beach) and to celebrate the Italian holiday, Ferragosto alongside guest chefs Sarah Rinkavage of Marisol, Carolina Diaz of Terzo Piano, Keith Potter of Cindy’s Rooftop and Bill Motagne of Nico Osteria.

Ferragosto at Oak Street Beach (see attached event details)

Wednesday, August 15th

6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

$75

Recipe:

Bucatini con Vongole

Bucatini with Clams

Serves 4

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

24 clams, manilla preferably, cleaned and scrubbed

1 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1 pound bucatini pasta

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

In a large sauté pan over medium high heat, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add the garlic,and brown, about 2 minutes. Add the clams, white wine and parsley. Cover and cook, until all clams open, about 7 or 8 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

While the sauce is cooking, add the pasta to the boiling water and cook until al dente, about 3 minutes less than what the box advises. Drain the pasta, reserving ½ cup of the pasta water.

Return the pasta to the pot. Pour the sauce and the pasta water into the pot, and cook over low heat, gently tossing the pasta with the sauce for 2 minutes to allow it to marry with the sauce and absorb it. The pasta should still be firm to the bite.

Place pasta on a warm platter. Remove any unopened clams. Serve immediately.