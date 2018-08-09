McDonald’s new flagship in River North now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- McDonald's new flagship restaurant opened in Chicago Thursday, in the same location as the old Rock ’N’ Roll McDonald's.

The 19,000 square-foot building at Clark and Ontario in River North is environmentally friendly, with 27-foot windows and trees popping out the top for a mini arboretum.

There are even solar panels on the roof.

The new design is geared toward younger customers and has plenty of technology, including touchscreen ordering, table service and food delivery.

This location will be open 24 hours, just like the old Rock ’N’ Roll McDonald's.