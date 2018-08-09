Lunchbreak: Avocado toast with heirloom tomatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ben Goodnick from Summer House in Lincoln Park

Summer House

1954 N. Halsted Street, Chicago IL 60614

www.SummerHouseSM.com

Event:

Join Summer House and their friends from Klein’s Farm to celebrate heirloom tomatoes on Saturday, August 18 (8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) before or after brunch, as part of the restaurant’s on-site Farmers Market Pop-Up Series .

Recipe:

Avocado Toast

Makes 1 Serving

INGREDIENTS:

1 slice bread (about 3/4 inch thick) from a sturdy loaf

2 tablespoons olive oil (divided)

1/2 avocado (ripe)

1 tablespoon chives (minced)

Pinches of coarse sea salt and black pepper

1/2 of a lemon

1 cup diced ripe farmers market tomatoes

3 large basil leaves (torn into pieces)METHOD:

Toast the bread well. Drizzle the toasted bread with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Place the avocado on the toast and mash it in with a fork. Sprinkle the avocado with chives, pinch of salt and pepper and juice from the lemon. Toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, juice from the lemon, salt and pepper and the basil. Spoon the tomato mixture over the avocado and serve.

Add protein: Poached/fried egg, sliced chicken, grilled salmon