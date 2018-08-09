Lunchbreak: Avocado toast with heirloom tomatoes

Posted 12:50 PM, August 9, 2018

Chef Ben Goodnick from Summer House in Lincoln Park

Summer House

1954 N. Halsted Street, Chicago IL 60614

www.SummerHouseSM.com

Event:

Join Summer House and their friends from Klein’s Farm to celebrate heirloom tomatoes on Saturday, August 18 (8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) before or after brunch, as part of the restaurant’s on-site Farmers Market Pop-Up Series .

Recipe:

Avocado Toast
Makes 1 Serving

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 slice bread (about 3/4 inch thick) from a sturdy loaf
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil (divided)
  • 1/2 avocado (ripe)
  • 1 tablespoon chives (minced)
  • Pinches of coarse sea salt and black pepper
  • 1/2 of a lemon
  • 1 cup diced ripe farmers market tomatoes
  • 3 large basil leaves (torn into pieces)METHOD:
  1. Toast the bread well.
  2. Drizzle the toasted bread with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.
  3. Place the avocado on the toast and mash it in with a fork.
  4. Sprinkle the avocado with chives, pinch of salt and pepper and juice from the lemon.
  5. Toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, juice from the lemon, salt and pepper and the basil.
  6. Spoon the tomato mixture over the avocado and serve.

Add protein: Poached/fried egg, sliced chicken, grilled salmon