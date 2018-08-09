Lunchbreak: Avocado toast with heirloom tomatoes

Chef Ben Goodnick from Summer House in Lincoln Park
Summer House
1954 N. Halsted Street, Chicago IL 60614
Event:
Join Summer House and their friends from Klein’s Farm to celebrate heirloom tomatoes on Saturday, August 18 (8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) before or after brunch, as part of the restaurant’s on-site Farmers Market Pop-Up Series .
Recipe:
Avocado Toast
Makes 1 Serving
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 slice bread (about 3/4 inch thick) from a sturdy loaf
- 2 tablespoons olive oil (divided)
- 1/2 avocado (ripe)
- 1 tablespoon chives (minced)
- Pinches of coarse sea salt and black pepper
- 1/2 of a lemon
- 1 cup diced ripe farmers market tomatoes
- 3 large basil leaves (torn into pieces)METHOD:
- Toast the bread well.
- Drizzle the toasted bread with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.
- Place the avocado on the toast and mash it in with a fork.
- Sprinkle the avocado with chives, pinch of salt and pepper and juice from the lemon.
- Toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, juice from the lemon, salt and pepper and the basil.
- Spoon the tomato mixture over the avocado and serve.
Add protein: Poached/fried egg, sliced chicken, grilled salmon