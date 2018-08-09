Korean War, World War II vets experience memorable Honor Flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Honor Flight Chicago has transported nearly 8,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials that honor their service and sacrifice. Korean War, World War II vets experience memorable Honor FlightIt’s a mission that began a decade ago with a desire to show gratitude to World War II veterans. As members of the “greatest generation” age and pass away the focus has shifted to those who served in the Korean War.

While there’s no shortage of local veterans interested in experiencing the free trip, Honor Flight Chicago has had difficulty keeping up with demand. The organization has been forced to reduce the number of flights offered because of a decrease in donations. Honor Flight Chicago leaders are hoping more people will consider supporting these trips for those served in what’s often called “the forgotten war.”

For more information visit honorflightchicago.org.