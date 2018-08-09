Infamous Chicago mobster make new plea of innocence in letter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An infamous Chicago mobster has made a new plea of innocence. Joey "The Clown" Lombardo has been behind bars for more than a decade serving a life sentence after being found responsible for 10 mob murders.

Thursday a letter he wrote to a federal judge was made public.

Lombardo rose through the ranks of the outfit in the 1970s and ‘80s. He was a senior citizen by the time he was convicted in the “Family Secrets” case and sent to prison nearly 11 years ago.

In the letter he claims to have a frail body and mind. Not so frail that he couldn't recount names, dates and details of the murders and mob actions he's been connected to and explanations why it wasn't him.

Lombardo also wrote that he's spent six of the past 12 years in prison segregation and only allowed to make one phone call a month.

He named five powerhouse Chicago lawyers and firms he said he'd like to represent him on his next appeal and is hoping the letter to the judge helps open some doors.

Lombardo Letter by WGN Web Desk on Scribd