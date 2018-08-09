Family, friends gather to honor Lane Tech student fatally hit by Metra train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A vigil and balloon release was held in honor of a Lane Tech High School student who was fatally hit by a Metra train.

Family and friends gathered at the North Side school Thursday evening to release balloons and remember the life of 17-year-old Sincere Ash. Ash was expected to start his senior year.

Ash was reported missing after attending Lollapalooza on Sunday last seen Sunday. The teen’s body was found Sunday evening around 6 p.m. on the Metra tracks near the Clybourn overpass on Ashland Avenue and he was identified Monday. The Chicago Tribune reported that investigators found no phone, debit card, or any other form of identification on or near Ash’s body, thus delaying their efforts to identify him.

A family statement says they’re devastated over his death in the “tragic accident.”

Ash's mother, Precious Stovall, said she plans to start a foundation in her son's name to help kids who are interested in the arts.

Autopsy results are still pending.