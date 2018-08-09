× Band of showers/thunderstorms moving out of southern Wisconsin into northern Illinois early this Thursday evening

A band of showers and strong thunderstorms along and ahead of a cold front will move south out of Wisconsin into northern Illinois, southern Lake Michigan and northwest Indiana this Thursday evening. As the line of storms pushes south, individual storm cells will be moving southeast. Isolated severe storms may produce torrential downpours, hail and damaging winds.

The Chicago National Weather Service office has issued a storm projection map (below) displaying forecast movement of the band this evening.