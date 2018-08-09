× Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms across Chicago area later today

CHICAGO — The National Storm Prediction Center has included northern Illinois and northwest Indiana in a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms this Thursday afternoon and evening.

A Marginal Risk – depicted by the dark green-shaded area on the headlined map indicates a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location. The greatest risk of severe weather in strongest storms looks to be damaging winds.

A very warm humid air mass with dew-points in the lower 70s will become increasingly unstable, as a cold front moves out of southern Wisconsin into northern Illinois this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop over a good portion of the Chicago area, during and after the peak-heating hours.

The cold front will pass through the Chicago area this evening/overnight, with a band of scattered showers and thunderstorms well south of Interstate-80 by Friday morning.