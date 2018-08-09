23 rescued French Bulldog puppies arrive in Chicago for treatment

CHICAGO — Twenty-three French Bulldog puppies rescued in Texas are now being cared for in Chicago.

They arrived by private plane Wednesday night, courtesy of the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue. They were transported to three separate animal hospitals to address their medical issues.

Back in July, officers found 28 puppies packed in plastic crates in a moving van in Texarkana, Texas. It was 121 degrees inside the back of the moving van, and the puppies did not have access to food or water. One of the puppies was found dead in the van, and four others died before the group could be transported to Chicago.

The rescue group says the puppies will be available for adoption once they are healthy.