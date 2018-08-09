22 dogs, 2 chickens rescued from Harvey home

HARVEY, Ill. — The South Suburban Human Society rescued 22 dogs and 2 chickens from a home in south suburban Harvey on Thursday and the shelter is now in need of donations to care for the animals.

The SSHS said the owner went to prison and left the animals alone. Aside from a family member who occasional came by and threw a dog of food in the house, the animals had no medical care and were found living in their own filth for months.

The shelter is tending to their medical needs and working to find foster homes.

Those who want to make a donation to the SSHS can visit their website or Facebook page. They are also in need of paper towels, bleach, spray bottles (for cleaners), 55 gallon garbage bags, and disposable gloves.

More information can be found on the SSHS Facebook page.