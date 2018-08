Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET PARK, Ill. -- One woman is in custody and one man is still at large after a police chase that ended in a crash in Calumet Park.

Two suspects were in a car being chased by Munster, Ind., police on I-57. Officials said the two were armed robbery suspects. The chase ended in a crash when the suspects exited the expressway and T-boned a truck.

One woman was taken into custody and a man remains at large.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was provided.