Yankees show off their power again as they finish off a sweep of the White Sox

CHICAGO – The term “Bronx Bombers” would have been fitting for the team that visited Guarantee Rate Field this week. In fact, it would fit the Yankees’ well in 2018.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, New York led the Major League Baseball in homers with 179 and were second in runs scored with 575. In their first two games against the White Sox – both victories – they scored 11 combined runs and blasted out four homers.

That didn’t let up in the series finale as Yankee power once again overwhelmed the White Sox in their home ballpark.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Grand Slam erased a promising start for the home teams and the visitors never looked back, hitting a pair of homers beating Rick Renteria’s team 7-3 to finish off a clean sweep. It puts a halt to the White Sox short-lived momentum after they took all three games from the Rays on the road as part of a four-game winning streak as they fall to 41-73 on the season.

It seemed as if the White Sox would be the team with the offense early on as a Jose Abreu double and Daniel Palka single gave the Sox a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Lucas Giolito, however, would prove no match for the Yankees’ offense, and in the second started off by allowing back-to-back RBI singles to Austin Romine and Shane Robinson to tie the game.

After hitting Brett Gardner with a pitch to load the bases, Stanton delivered the big blow as he took the Giolito pitch down the line in right and just over the wall for the Grand Slam. Aaron Hicks added another solo homer in the fifth off Giolito, who went five innings and was responsible for all seven runs allowed.

He wasn’t the only White Sox pitcher to struggle with the New York offense, who bashed their way to a sweep on the South Side this week.