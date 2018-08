× Woman shot in head on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The woman was driving with two other people when they stopped near 73rd and Union to talk to a man.

She thought they were about to get robbed, so she drove off and that’s when the man opened fire.

No one is in custody.