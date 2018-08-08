× Willow Creek lead pastor steps down following Bill Hybels scandal

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — The lead pastor at Willow Creek Community Church, Heather Larson, and the entire elder board have stepped down following allegations of sexual misconduct against Rev. Bill Hybels.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening at a service at the South Barrington church.

Hybels announced he was resigning from the Evangelical megachurch six months ahead of schedule back in April. The announcement came after a Chicago Tribune investigation disclosed that the pastor had allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with women in his church.

“The leaders of both our church and the Willow Creek Association need the freedom to get on with the task of carry out the important missions that God has given to them. Therefore, I have decided to accelerate my planned retirement date from October of this year to tonight,” he said to his congregation in April.

According to the investigation, the alleged behavior included suggestive comments, extended hugs, an unwanted kiss, and invitations to hotel rooms.

Hybels called the allegations part of a calculated and continual attack on him and church elders.

The pastor had been at the church for 42 years.