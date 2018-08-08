× Watch Bears QB Chase Daniel pose as a fan to get autographs from his teammates

BOUBONNAIS – Training camp is never easy, especially as it drags on into the heat of August.

That’s where the Bears are at in their annual stay in Bourbonnais in 2018 as they are nearing three weeks of workouts and meetings at Olivet Nazarene University.

Sometimes for a diversion, a laugh is needed. Luckily Chase Daniel was happy to provide it.

Best way to go undercover in front of your own teammates at #BearsCamp?

A bucket hat, of course. pic.twitter.com/sCPc1Y8nI2 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 7, 2018

The backup quarterback, along with the staff of the Chicago Bears, came up with an elaborate sketch to fool fellow players. Dressed in a blue Mitchell Trubisky, he went behind the fence that leads off the practice field and attempted to get autographs from his teammates.

A few of them were able to notice him amongst the other fans, but some didn’t catch it during the three minute, 55 second video. The best exchance was the one with fellow quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who didn’t realize it was Daniel at first and signed his No. 10 jersey.

Eventually Trubisky turns to the camera and asks who that was, and it’s revealed that it’s his backup quarterback.

Immediately the quarterback breaks into a laugh, one that always breaks the tension of a sometimes stressful few weeks at training camp.