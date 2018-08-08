× Tributes to Stan Mikita pour in on social media following his death on Tuesday

CHICAGO – He’s not just the face of an era, he’s a pillar of the franchise.

Stan Mikita embedded himself in that position with the Blackhawks after a 22-year career in which he’s the All-Time leader in scoring (1,467 points) and games (1,394).

It was his demeanor on the ice – a two-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner for sportsmanship – and off it that made him one of the true gentleman of the National Hockey League. His number was retired months after his career ended in 1980 and he found his way to the Hockey Hall of Fame three years later.

Those accomplishments and his work as an ambassador for the team late in his life are the reasons why Mikita was so revered in his career. So when he died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, the tributes poured in locally and around the hockey world.

"Stan Mikita will be always remembered as a champion, an innovator and a master of the game. He embodied the Chicago Blackhawks." #ForeverABlackhawk pic.twitter.com/K2fLgNHf4z — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 7, 2018

The Blackhawks posted a number of tweets in remembrance of Mikita, and changed their avatar to a No. 21 with team logo in the middle in his honor. The team also released a video of his career accomplishments.

One of the greatest Blackhawks of all time, Stan Mikita.#ForeverABlackhawk pic.twitter.com/jOdghQic7g — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 7, 2018

Current Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews sent their condolences as well.

Playing for the Blackhawks means the world to young players because we get to follow the greats like Stan Mikita. What he brought to the game will never be forgotten. — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) August 7, 2018

My condolences to the Mikita family. Stan was first class on and off the ice. The game will miss him and so will I. RIP. https://t.co/rAASL3FAVY — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) August 7, 2018

A number of former Blackhawks also paid tribute on Twitter.

So many thoughts regarding the great Stan Mikita. From the day I was recalled in 1985 from @mkeadmirals he treated me like I’d been in the @NHL for 1000 games. He once came on the ice, in sweats, me and Stan. He schooled me like I’d never been schooled before ….. — Darren R Pang (@Panger40) August 7, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are towards Stan Mikita and his family. He is the definition of an @NHL legend. He will always be remembered. Thanks for having such a big impact on my life! RIP Stan❤️ #StanMikita — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) August 7, 2018

So sad to hear about the passing of Stan Mikita. My condolences to his wife Jill, Jane, Chris and the entire Mikita Family. Stan was a great man. A friend and a mentor to me since the early 80’s. He loved his family dearly… I will miss you my friend. — Troy Murray (@muzz19) August 7, 2018

A few of Chicago’s other professional teams remembered Mikita on Tuesday as well.

The White Sox join Chicago fans everywhere in sending our thoughts and deepest condolences to the Mikita family and the Blackhawks organization on the passing of Stan Mikita. pic.twitter.com/S4gNz6N5i5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 7, 2018

The Bulls express their deepest condolences to the Mikita family and the entire Blackhawks organization. #ForeverABlackhawk pic.twitter.com/LIZnC0Wsl8 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 7, 2018

Everyone knows Stan Mikita for his incredible playing career, but he was generous with his time and energy too. In 1973, he teamed up with Gene Ubriaco to launch @ahihaorg for the deaf and hearing impaired — yet another part of his legacy. Rest in peace. — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) August 7, 2018

Even a few NHL teams paid tribute to Mikita.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chicago Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mikita family and all @NHLBlackhawks fans. Stan will be greatly missed. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 7, 2018

On and off the ice, Stan Mikita was a Hall of Fame person. pic.twitter.com/aNw8EB6Mgk — LA Kings (@LAKings) August 8, 2018

Bob Plager says @NHLBlackhawks' legend Stan Mikita – who passed away Tuesday – was "one of the greatest hockey players out there." https://t.co/PscPKfFiTO #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) August 7, 2018

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Stan Mikita today. Our sincere condolences go out to the Mikita family and the entire Blackhawks organization. Stan was the epitome of class and a great ambassador for our game. pic.twitter.com/JCAdBRzGUr — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 7, 2018