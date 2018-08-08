Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News Headlines
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Shows
Man of the People
Events
Weather
72°
72°
Low
68°
High
86°
Thu
70°
91°
Fri
67°
86°
Sat
68°
87°
See complete forecast
Thursday’s heat and humidity—including the year’s 19th O’Hare 90° temp—puts the afternoon & evening atmosphere in an explosive state; it’s a perfect environment for some strong t-storms capable of downpours, hail and powerful gusts
Posted 11:02 PM, August 8, 2018, by
Tom Skilling
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Click to Enlarge
Follow WGN-TV on Instagram
Love Instagram? Click here to follow us at @wgnnews
Popular
North Carolina boy, 9, robbed at gunpoint while selling lemonade: police
Suburban teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
30 shot over 3-hour span in Chicago, including 11-year-old and at least 11 teens
Latest News
WGN Friday Trivia Special
What is Chicago’s record heat index?
Thursday’s heat and humidity—including the year’s 19th O’Hare 90° temp—puts the afternoon & evening atmosphere in an explosive state; it’s a perfect environment for some strong t-storms capable of downpours, hail and powerful gusts
Fillmyer gets first big league win as Royals top Cubs 9-0
Weather
Hot, humid temps on the way this weekend
Weather
Sunshine brings warmer weather
News
Hot weather returns after mild weekend
Weather
Scattered evening storms possible
Weather
Hot, humid temps, partly cloudy
News
Hot and humid weather continues
Weather
Storms possible with more humid weather
Weather
90-degree temps on the way
Weather
Mild weather for the weekend
Weather
Spotty showers, mostly cloudy, breezy
Weather
Partly cloudy Tuesday, hot temps on the way
Weather
Comfortable temps, low humidity on the way
Weather
Showers possible overnight, cooler temps on the way
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.