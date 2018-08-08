Rob Arthur talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the number of games dwindle down in the regular season, the teams in the Windy City are heading in the opposite directions.

It's not unexpected, though each team has something to watch for in the final two months of the season.

Along with the Cubs going for a fourth-consecutive postseason appearance, Javier Baez is making a strong case to be the National League MVP.

While no awards or playoffs are in the White Sox future, fans are eagerly awaiting the call up of Eloy Jimenez from Triple A while hoping the prospects in the major leagues develop.

Baseball freelance writer and consultant Rob Arthur appeared on Sports Feed to discuss both teams with Josh on Wednesday's show.

You can watch Rob's discussion in the video above or below.