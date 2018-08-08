× Remains found in Illinois river identified as man missing since 2015

OSWEGO, Ill. — Authorities say remains found by kayakers in a river in northern Illinois have been identified as those of a man missing since 2015.

Police say Trey Nathan Key Soesbe of Aurora was last reported seen by a family member on Dec. 29, 2015, when he was dropped off at a homeless shelter in Aurora. Police say he never registered and didn’t spend a night there. He was 27 years old at the time he was reported missing.

The Kendall County coroner’s office on Tuesday announced the remains were identified as those of Soesbe. The circumstances of his death are under investigation.

The kayakers were on the Fox River in Kendall County on Saturday with a group called the Prairie State Canoeists as part of a river cleanup.