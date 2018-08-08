Lunchbreak: Hushpuppies with pimento honey butter

Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods
1415 N Wood St Chicago, IL 60622
Recipe:
Hushpuppies with Pimento Honey Butter
Ingredients for Hushpuppies:
2 quarts vegetable oil (for cooking)
3 1/4 cups of cornmeal
5 cups of flour
2 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
25 grams (5 t) of salt
6.5 grams (just over 1 t) of pepper
1 onion, diced
1 cup of corn kernels
1/2 cup of scallions, sliced
4.25 Cups of buttermilk
2 eggs
Ingredients for Pimento Honey Butter:
1 pound of butter (softened to room temp)
1/4 cup of honey
1 cup Pimento peppers, small diced
1/2 cup pureed pimento peppers (use food processor to puree)
2 tablespoons kosher salt
Steps for Hushpuppies:
- Preheat vegetable oil to 350 degrees
- Mix all dry ingredients in a bowl (cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, pepper)
- Dice onions, slice scallions
- Mix corn kernels, green onions, and onions in a bowl
- Beat eggs and combine with buttermilk
- Mix dry ingredients with buttermilk egg mixture
- Fold in vegetable mix with batter
- Ice cream scoop batter into the hot oil and fry for 6-8 minutes until golden brown
- Tip: use a toothpick to test that the batter is cooked through
Steps for Pimento Honey Butter
- Make sure butter is softened
- Puree 1/2 cup of pimento peppers in food processor
- Add butter, honey, salt, to the food processor and blend together
- Once fully mixed, fold in 1 cup of small diced pimentos