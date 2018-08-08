Lunchbreak: Hushpuppies with pimento honey butter

Posted 12:21 PM, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 01:44PM, August 8, 2018

Chef Brian Jupiter

Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods

1415 N Wood St Chicago, IL 60622

www.inamaetavern.com

Recipe:

Hushpuppies with Pimento Honey Butter

 

Ingredients for Hushpuppies:

2 quarts vegetable oil (for cooking)

3 1/4 cups of cornmeal

5 cups of flour

2 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

25 grams (5 t) of salt

6.5 grams (just over 1 t) of pepper

1 onion, diced

1 cup of corn kernels

1/2 cup of scallions, sliced

4.25 Cups of buttermilk

2 eggs

Ingredients for Pimento Honey Butter:

1 pound of butter (softened to room temp)

1/4 cup of honey

1 cup Pimento peppers, small diced

1/2 cup pureed pimento peppers (use food processor to puree)

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Steps for Hushpuppies:

  1. Preheat vegetable oil to 350 degrees
  2. Mix all dry ingredients in a bowl (cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, pepper)
  3. Dice onions, slice scallions
  4. Mix corn kernels, green onions, and onions in a bowl
  5. Beat eggs and combine with buttermilk
  6. Mix dry ingredients with buttermilk egg mixture
  7. Fold in vegetable mix with batter
  8. Ice cream scoop batter into the hot oil and fry for 6-8 minutes until golden brown
  9. Tip: use a toothpick to test that the batter is cooked through

Steps for Pimento Honey Butter

  1. Make sure butter is softened
  2. Puree 1/2 cup of pimento peppers in food processor
  3. Add butter, honey, salt, to the food processor and blend together
  4. Once fully mixed, fold in 1 cup of small diced pimentos

 