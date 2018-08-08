Ivanka Trump tours Illinois college’s welder training center

Visiting the high tech welding program at the Weber Workforce Center at Lewis & Clark Community College in Illinois today. Employers nationwide are struggling to find welders to fill available positions. In 2016, there were 404,800 welding jobs and the industry is growing quickly — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 8, 2018

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Trump said during a roundtable discussion with business leaders and students that a new national council for U.S. workers is aiming to provide information to mid- and late-career workers about training they could seek for jobs of the future.

Jerry Knoyle is manager of the Wood River refinery for Phillips 66. He says retirements are causing a lot of turnover at the refinery and programs such as those at Lewis and Clark help provide needed training.