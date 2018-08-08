From anniversaries to tributes, Cheryl Raye Stout had plenty to discuss on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Whenever she is on Sports Feed, the conversation on sports can go a number of different directions.

After all, Cheryl Raye Stout covers a wide variety of teams for WBEZ Radio.

Wednesday was no exception, as the longtime reporter discussed the 30th anniversary of the Cubs' first home night game, the Bears so far in training camp, along with the legacy of Stan Mikita.

All were subjects of discussion for Cheryl and Josh Frydman on the show. You can watch their discussion on the Cubs in the video above, while talk on the Bears and Mikita are in the video below.