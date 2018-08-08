× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Kansas City

*Kansas City has scored over 40 percent of its runs in 2018 with two outs. The Cubs, on the other hand, have allowed over 45 percent of their runs with two outs. It will be interesting to see if Jose Quintana and the Cubs’ staff can close out innings once they have two outs.

*Jason Heyward hits for a significantly higher average with runners on base (.354) as opposed to when the bases are empty (.220). That spread is the highest among MLB hitters.

*Jose Quintana has been remarkably consistent in 2018, throwing between 5.0 and 7.0 innings in 16 of his 21 starts, and allowing three runs or fewer in 13 of those 16. Combine that with a good run support average (5.46) and Jose Quintana has been giving the Cubs a great chance to win games (team is 14-7 in his starts).

*Quintana has made 24 career interleague starts and has a 3.12 ERA in those games. There are only five active pitchers with better career marks: Kershaw, Kluber, Scherzer, Cueto, and Verlander, in that order (minimum 150 innings).

*The Cubs will be holding their breath that Ben Zobrist’s early exit from yesterday’s game wasn’t a sign of anything too serious. The Cubs are 43-27 with Zobrist in the starting lineup this year, 23-20 without him .