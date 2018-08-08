Bulls will open the 2018-2019 season against the Sixers October 18th

CHICAGO, USA - FEBRUARY 22: Lauri Markkanen (34) of Chicago Bulls in action during the NBA basketball match between Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on February 22, 2018. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
CHICAGO – It will still be a few days before fans know they entire slate for the upcoming Bulls season, but at least they’ll know when they start.
On Wednesday, the NBA released their opening week schedule along with holiday games, and in it revealed the team’s 2018-2019 opener against the Sixers in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 18th.
It will be a 7 PM central time tipoff with the game being televised nationally on TNT.