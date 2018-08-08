Blackhawks will hold a public visitation for Stan Mikita at the United Center

CHICAGO – Over the past 24 hours, Blackhawks fans have made a number of tributes to one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Now those people in Chicago will have the chance to say goodbye to Stan Mikita at the United Center.

The @NHLBlackhawks have announced a public visitation for the late Stan Mikita at the United Center atrium this Sunday, August 12th from 11 AM to 4 PM. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/KipKQ8WDGW — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 8, 2018

On Wednesday, the Blackhawks announced that the franchise will host a public visitation for the Mikita, in the atrium of their home arena on Sunday, August 12th from 11 AM to 4 PM. Fans will be allowed to park in Lot C for the visitation.

Fans can also sign a digital guest book and share thoughts and memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Stan Mikita is asking that people donate to the following organizations.