White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. NY Yankees

*After shutting out the Chicago White Sox on Monday, 7-0, the New York Yankees improved to 17-5 against the AL Central this season and are continuing their mastery of the division. Since MLB split into the current divisional alignment in 1994, the Yankees’ .632 winning percentage versus the AL Central over that span is head-and-shoulders above any team’s mark against a single division (same league).

*Aaron Hicks in particular has enjoyed facing AL Central opponents this season, with a batting average 143 points higher versus that division (.362) than the rest of MLB (.219).

*Staying out of two-strike counts is especially important for these two clubs. The White Sox’s batting average is 192 points lower with two strikes (.158) than on all other counts combined (.350). Only Texas (205-point difference) has displayed a larger disparity. The Yankees’ difference (181 points) ranks fourth in MLB.

*Jose Abreu needs just one more home run to reach 20 for the fifth time in five seasons with the White Sox. If he achieves it, Abreu would match Jermaine Dye and Jose Valentin for the longest streaks any hitters have managed at the start of their tenures with the franchise.