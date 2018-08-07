Walmart on North Avenue temporarily closed due to mouse droppings

CHICAGO – The Walmart on North Avenue has been temporarily closed due to mouse droppings, according to officials.

Customers at the Austin Walmart, 4650 W. North Ave., were being turned away Tuesday evening due to the store’s temporary closing. A green notice from the health department was posted on the store that said, “license suspended.”

Alderman Emma Mitts, 29th Ward, said she was told the health department inspected the store five days ago and found mouse droppings. They came back Tuesday for a follow up inspection and found them again.

Customers WGN spoked to said they saw the droppings but weren’t sure what rodent they came from. One shopper said she saw the droppings on the bread.

“They were over around the deli and bread area mainly in that part. Whoever did the initial clean up may not have been as attentive to what they health inspectors would be looking for,” Mitts said.

A spokesperson for Walmart sent the following statement, which was also posted to the store’s Facebook page:

“Our store on North Avenue is temporarily closed as we address a situation following a City of Chicago inspection. We have stringent quality standards in place and are working closely with the health department. We take this matter seriously and will reopen as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.”

“I ask the community to bear with them so they can take care of the business and get them back open and the service back to the community,” Mitts said.

Walmart has the opportunity to bring in pest control to get a handle on the situation, and then the health department will do another inspection before the store can re-open.