× Police warning parents of ‘Momo Challenge’ after 12-year-old’s death

Police around the world are warning parents about the dangers of the latest online challenge.

“The Momo Challenge” is being blamed for the death of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina who committed suicide, according to the Buenos Aires Times.

A jarring image is linked to the game, and was taken from a Japanese artist who has no ties to the so-called challenge.

But investigators say if you see the image on social media, ignore it. “The Momo Challenge” is a social media account with a presence on WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube.

When users communicate with “Momo” via a phone number, Momo responds with violent images and threats, if the user refuses to follow orders.

Orders could include self-harming, watching horror movies and eventually suicide.