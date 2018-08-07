Police release surveillance video of Loop stabbing suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for an attack in the Loop last month.

Investigators say the man got into an argument with several people near State and Lake Street just before midnight on July 23.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a 26-year-old man was beaten.

All of the victims were stabilized at the hospital.

Anyone who has information regarding this attack is urged to call Chicago police.

41.885946 -87.627687